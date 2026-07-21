Spain star Lamine Yamal mocks Argentina rival Leandro Paredes with comical ‘fight of the year’ sign after feisty end to 2026 World Cup final

Spain's World Cup celebrations reached fever pitch in Madrid as two million fans lined the streets, but it was a specific moment involving Yamal that caught the eye of social media.

The Barcelona starlet was seen interacting with a provocative sign thrown from the crowd that featured a reference to a celebrity boxing event. The poster read: "Velada del ano VII: Paredes vs Gavi."

The 19-year-old winger appeared to fully enjoy the joke, smiling as he acknowledged the sign during the open-top bus parade. Yamal was the life of the party throughout the event, at one point taking the microphone to sing Bad Bunny songs while dancing with his long-time friend and team-mate Nico Williams. The mood was a stark contrast to the ugly scenes in New Jersey just 24 hours earlier.



