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Southampton snap up Bayern Munich goalkeeper after impressive loan spell helped seal Championship play-off spot
Saints secure permanent shot-stopper
Southampton have finalised the permanent acquisition of Peretz following his impactful six-month stay at St Mary's. The 25-year-old goalkeeper originally arrived from Germany in January and rapidly established himself as the undisputed first choice under manager Tonda Eckert.
Peretz made 26 appearances across all competitions, remarkably suffering just two defeats while playing every single minute of a stunning 21-match unbeaten run to close out the domestic campaign.
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Peretz hails home environment
The former Maccabi Tel Aviv player, who previously made seven appearances for Bayern as an understudy to Manuel Neuer, expressed his delight at making the move permanent. Peretz said: "I'm super excited.
"For the last few months this was my home, and we had so many good times and also some tense times, but even in the last few weeks with how we stayed together, you could really feel this home environment.
"That was, for me, the dealbreaker. Yes, it is my dream to play in the Premier League and on the highest stages in the world, but a bigger dream for me is to be there with Southampton. I really believe that we can be there and achieve that."
Hierarchy delighted with commitment
The goalkeeper's stellar performances extended to the FA Cup, where his display against Premier League opposition helped the Saints reach the semi-finals. Group technical director Johannes Spors revealed that the player chose to remain on the south coast despite competing transfer interest.
Spors said: "We knew about Daniel's qualities when we signed him on loan in January, and his impact on the team was clear for everybody to see. He has a confidence in his own ability that transmits to the players in front of him.
"I had several conversations with Daniel after our season came to an end. It was clear throughout these discussions that he remained committed to us, even with other options on the table. We are delighted to welcome him back to Southampton on a long-term contract and determined to build on the successes we experienced together last season."
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Promotion target looms after controversy
Southampton must now rebuild their top-flight ambitions after their promotion charge was abruptly halted by an off-field Spygate scandal, resulting in them being banished from the final.
Having registered eight clean sheets during his brief initial stint, Peretz will serve as the defensive foundation for Eckert's side as they target automatic promotion next season.