This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham after Europa League glory?! Saudi Arabian clubs circle as Spurs aim to reshape squad despite doubts over Ange Postecoglou's future

TottenhamH. SonTransfersPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min could be set to leave the club this summer after winning the Europa League, with Saudi Arabian clubs hovering.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs captain may leave this summer
  • Lifted first trophy during his time at the club
  • Saudi clubs keen on South Korea international
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta