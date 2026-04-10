Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid’s manager, has commented on Barcelona’s complaint to UEFA after the Catalan side lost to the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid last Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona lodged an official protest with UEFA, citing errors by Romanian referee Stefan Kovacs.

Atlético now turn their attention to Saturday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla, before hosting Barcelona in Tuesday’s return leg.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Argentine shrugged off the protest, telling reporters, “We live in Madrid and we are used to this sort of situation.”

He added, “For those who understand, it’s very simple, and it doesn’t affect us at all.”

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