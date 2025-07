This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to 4-year, $285 million mega contract extension with Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the regular season and NBA Finals MVP honours and was NBA's top-scorer in 2024–25. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below SGA agrees to 4-year, $285 million mega contract extension with Thunder

With the extension, Gilgeous-Alexander will get the richest annual salary in NBA history

The contract, which runs through 2030-31 NBA season, will pick up in the 2027-2028 season