Matchday 29 of Serie A

Napoli v Lecce 0-1 LIVE

Goalscorers: 3' Siebert (L)

Antonio Conte’s Napoli take to the pitch at the Stadio Maradona in Saturday’s 6pm kick-off, valid for Matchday 29 of Serie A: facing Eusebio Di Francesco’s Lecce, the aim is to secure a third consecutive victory to maintain the gap over their Champions League rivals, with Como and Roma now five points adrift but set to face each other tomorrow at the Sinigaglia, and to put pressure on second-placed Milan, closing the gap to one point. For their part, the Salento side, coming off three wins in their last five matches, have a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

All the information on Napoli v Lecce: when it’s played, line-ups and where to watch it on TV and via streaming.