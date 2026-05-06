That scenario has not applied to Eichhorn at Hertha BSC this season. The U17 national team captain missed almost three months with a serious syndesmotic ligament injury, then sat out an additional red-card suspension. Otherwise, under coach Stefan Leitl, he anchored the capital club's midfield and provided a bright spot even as the team once again failed to secure promotion.

It is widely expected that Eichhorn will activate the release clause in his contract, which runs until 2029. For a fixed fee of €12 million, the young star can leave the capital this summer.

According to Sport Bild, the youngster and his family are taking a remarkably mature approach: he is not interested in a stopgap move. Any summer transfer will target a regular Champions League participant that can offer immediate, meaningful game time. A loan back to Berlin or a season-long apprenticeship at a mid-table side is therefore unlikely.

Financially powerful English clubs are already ruled out by Brexit regulations, which permit them to sign only players aged 18 or over, while Eichhorn will not turn 18 until July 2027.

That leaves the domestic elite—Bayern, BVB, Leipzig and Leverkusen—locked in a fierce race, while former dark horse Eintracht Frankfurt now appears to have fallen out of contention.