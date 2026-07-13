Ruben Amorim targets FOURTH ex-Man Utd pupil for AC Milan transfer overhaul

While Amorim is eager to reunite with his former pupils, Milan face significant hurdles in securing their primary targets. Ugarte, whom Amorim managed at Sporting CP before bringing him to Manchester, was a top target until a serious injury suffered during the World Cup ended hopes of a summer move.

Furthermore, United are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers for Mason Mount or Amad. Transfer expert Matteo Moretto suggests that while Mazraoui is a firm favourite of the manager, official club-to-club talks are yet to begin. Moretto noted on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel: "Noussair Mazraoui is one of Amorim’s favourites. As of now there are no negotiations underway, there’s no direct contact between the clubs. But what I can tell you is that certainly Mazraoui, who is 28-years-old and also has a contract expiring in 2028 with an option, is a player highly regarded by Amorim. Let’s see if he is targeted by Milan later in the window. As of today, I’m talking about the manager’s approval of him – Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities."