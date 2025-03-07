This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ruben Amorim told he is drowning in 'sink or swim' situation at Man Utd after failing to improve Red Devils since taking over from Erik ten Hag R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League Ruben Amorim has been warned that he is drowning in a "sink or swim" situation at Manchester United after failing to improve the Red Devils. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November

Portuguese has struggled to work his magic at OT

Has won just five of his first 16 PL matches with United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN ARS Match preview