Ex-England and Liverpool boss makes shock return to management with Championship side

The Robbins chief executive Charlie Boss emphasised that the move was about more than just short-term results, highlighting Hodgson's vast experience in the Premier League and on the international stage.

"I would like to thank Gerhard and Bernd for their hard work over the past nine months and we wish them all the best," said Boss. Roy’s appointment is about more than the results of the next seven games. Over the remainder of the season, he will help us set the standards and values at the club that we will need to be successful going forwards.

"Roy is a vastly experienced coach who has achieved and won at the highest level. He will support me, our players and our football staff as we build towards achieving our potential. We are in the process of appointing a Sporting Director who will have a direct input into the recruitment of a new permanent Head Coach."