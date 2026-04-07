Romanian football legend Mircea Lucescu dies aged 80

Lucescu remained fiercely dedicated to his profession until his final days. Having returned to manage the Romanian national team in August 2024, he aimed to end a 28-year World Cup absence. At 80, he became the oldest manager to lead a country in a competitive fixture during their 1-0 play-off defeat to Turkey last month. He fell ill in the dressing room shortly after, forcing him to step down. In a poignant 2010 interview with Gazeta Sporturilor, he said: "To die on the pitch is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a coach. I would like to die on the field. It means you have lived everything in the middle of the fight."