Roma make Alejandro Garnacho transfer bid worth potential €40m and eye Crysencio Summerville swoop

Roma have stepped up their pursuit of Garnacho by submitting an offer consisting of a €5 million loan fee with a €35 million (£30m/$40m) option to buy.

ِAccording to Gian Luca Di Marzio, this clause could potentially become a mandatory obligation if certain performance-related conditions are met during his time in the Italian capital. The total package would see Chelsea recoup the initial fee they paid to Manchester United just 12 months ago.

New Blues head coach Xabi Alonso has already admitted that the winger’s future likely lies away from London. Speaking on the situation, the Spaniard noted: “The situation is we have spoken with the sports directors, and there’s an interest in him from other clubs. So let’s see how it develops, but hopefully it finishes in the best possible ways for all parties.”



