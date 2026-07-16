'I'm here to win!' - Rodri determined to claim World Cup prize with Spain but warns 'hardest part yet to come' ahead of Argentina showdown

The message echoeing through the Spanish dressing room since the tournament began has been singular and unwavering: "I'm here to win the World Cup." It is a mantra led by captain Rodri, whose influence on the pitch has grown in tandem with Spain's clinical performances. Despite the brilliance shown in North America, the midfielder is keeping his feet firmly on the ground as the ultimate prize looms.

Speaking after the semi-final triumph, the Manchester City star was quick to temper the external hype. "If anyone thinks we are going to win a World Cup without suffering, they are wrong," Rodri warned, via Marca. "They are the best teams in the world, but the team has shown a very important maturity to win this tournament. The team continues to grow in the tournament. We have had patience during the World Cup and now we are going for the title."



