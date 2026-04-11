AFP
Richarlison reveals multiple failed PSG transfers and desire to play with Neymar during Kylian Mbappe exit sagas
The Mbappe connection to Paris
Richarlison has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes drama that almost saw him swap the Premier League for Ligue 1. The 28-year-old, who joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £50m, explained that his potential move to the French capital was directly linked to the long-running transfer sagas involving Mbappe and his eventual departure to Real Madrid.
Speaking to France Football about how close he came to the move, Richarlison said: “I have had contact with PSG on several occasions. Every time Mbappe was about to leave, the directors approached me. Once, my agent even went to discuss things in the offices in Paris.”
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Chasing the dream of playing with Neymar
A move to PSG would have represented more than just a step up in competition for Richarlison; it was a chance to align his club career with his international idol. The Spurs striker has never hidden his admiration for Neymar - who left Paris for Saudi side Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 - even going so far as to include the former Barcelona star in a massive mural tattoo on his back.
Richarlison admitted that the prospect of playing with his compatriot was a major motivating factor during the negotiations. “I wanted to go there, we talked about it together with Neymar during the Selecao gatherings. It didn’t work out, unfortunately, it’s a shame. It would have been incredible to play in Paris with him and the other Brazilians,” he confessed.
A tribute to Brazilian legends
The forward's obsession with the history of the Selecao is literally written on his skin. Beyond the failed transfers, Richarlison discussed the famous tattoo that features himself alongside Neymar and Brazil legend Ronaldo, highlighting the deep respect he holds for those who came before him in the yellow jersey.
Explaining the permanent tribute, he said: “I love Neymar with all my heart. I got Neymar’s face tattooed on my back. I also have Ronaldo and Pele’s signature. One day, Pele told me that I had made Brazil smile. Coming from the King, it was magical. I got that phrase tattooed on my back, with his dedication.”
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Uncertainty at Tottenham and beyond
While those PSG dreams remained unfulfilled, Richarlison now finds himself in a difficult position at Tottenham. Despite scoring nine times this season, Spurs are currently struggling in the Premier League relegation zone as they prepare for life under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.
His international future also remains a question mark heading into the 2026 World Cup. Having been left out of the most recent training camps and not appearing for Brazil since October, the man once seen as the successor to the legends on his back faces an uphill battle to regain his place in the national team setup.