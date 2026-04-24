Revealed shortly after his sacking: Chelsea players had apparently given former manager Liam Rosenior a derogatory nickname

After impressing at Chelsea’s partner club Racing Strasbourg, Roseniore replaced the sacked Enzo Maresca in January. However, he is reported to have struggled with authority in the star-studded squad, as hinted by his alleged nickname.

Early results under Rosenior were promising, but Chelsea have now slipped into a deep crisis, losing seven of their last eight matches and failing to score in the past three. As a result, the Blues were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and have dropped to eighth in the Premier League.