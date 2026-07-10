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‘Recency bias’ impacts Harry Kane & England GOAT debate as former Three Lions striker puts record goalscorer in ‘pool’ of greats rather than top of the list
Kane vs Haaland: England preparing to face Norway
On the back of posting a personal-best return of 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season, remarkable standards have been maintained at FIFA’s flagship event. The target has been found on six occasions at that event.
A quarter-final showdown with Norway has been lined up, with that contest set to pit Kane against another fearsome frontman in the form of Manchester City No.9 Erling Haaland. They are both in the running for more Golden Boot honours.
England's GOAT: Kane, Moore & Beckham in that discussion
If Kane, in his role as captain, were to fire England to a first trophy since the immortals of 1966 hoisted the World Cup aloft, then his claims to the ‘greatest of all-time’ tag would be enhanced. He is already the Three Lions’ record scorer, with 85 goals to his name, and needs just six more caps to match Peter Shilton’s historic haul of 125.
There is no doubt that Kane has become one of the very best to pull on an iconic international jersey, but will he end up filling a spot at the top of that list - ahead of legendary figures such as Bobby Moore, David Beckham, Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney?
England urged to celebrate greats & avoid ranking them
Responding to that question, ex-Three Lions frontman Collymore - speaking in association with BetTOM - told GOAL: “Recency bias is a thing and we start to look at people and say they're the greatest ever etc etc. I think Jimmy Greaves was 44 in 57 caps, which was incredible really and playing fewer games - there weren't the Nations League games, there weren't the number of qualifiers, there weren't the number of tournament football games.
“He would go into a pool of great strikers like Gary Lineker, we've got Nat Lofthouse, Jimmy Greaves, Geoff Hurst. We don't have to compare them, we can just enjoy them for what they are and Harry Kane absolutely would go down as a modern England great.
“Will he go down as England's all time greatest player? He'd go in the pool of that. Unless you are a Lionel Messi, a Diego Maradona, a Pele, that arguably are the greatest players ever, then it's always going to be difficult because everything becomes subjective.
“But he absolutely will go down as one of England's great players, one of England's great goal scorers and one of England's great captains. He just needs in terms of the latter, the captain bit, to finish it off with some silverware - which we've got close-ish to but not quite across the line yet.”
World Cup & Ballon d'Or: Kane chasing down top trophies
The stars may be aligning for England in 2026, with some tough challenges having already been overcome by Thomas Tuchel’s troops. Commendable battling qualities were on full display when seeing off Mexico at the Azteca Stadium with 10 men.
Jude Bellingham is another talismanic presence that is performing at the peak of his powers, with Kane needing some assistance. All eyes will, however, be on him once more when facing Haaland and Co in Miami - with it possible that the next few months will deliver World Cup and Ballon d’Or triumphs for a man that is showing no sign of slowing down ahead of his 33rd birthday on July 28.
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