‘Recency bias’ impacts Harry Kane & England GOAT debate as former Three Lions striker puts record goalscorer in ‘pool’ of greats rather than top of the list

Responding to that question, ex-Three Lions frontman Collymore - speaking in association with BetTOM - told GOAL: “Recency bias is a thing and we start to look at people and say they're the greatest ever etc etc. I think Jimmy Greaves was 44 in 57 caps, which was incredible really and playing fewer games - there weren't the Nations League games, there weren't the number of qualifiers, there weren't the number of tournament football games.

“He would go into a pool of great strikers like Gary Lineker, we've got Nat Lofthouse, Jimmy Greaves, Geoff Hurst. We don't have to compare them, we can just enjoy them for what they are and Harry Kane absolutely would go down as a modern England great.

“Will he go down as England's all time greatest player? He'd go in the pool of that. Unless you are a Lionel Messi, a Diego Maradona, a Pele, that arguably are the greatest players ever, then it's always going to be difficult because everything becomes subjective.

“But he absolutely will go down as one of England's great players, one of England's great goal scorers and one of England's great captains. He just needs in terms of the latter, the captain bit, to finish it off with some silverware - which we've got close-ish to but not quite across the line yet.”