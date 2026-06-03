Real Madrid tease 'first major signing' this week as Florentino Perez drums up support ahead of presidential election

In a move typical of his historically ambitious "Galactico" strategy, Perez is ready to flex Real Madrid's financial muscle before the weekend. Speaking toEl Espanyol, Perez confirmed that a significant addition to the squad is imminent, timed perfectly to sway opinion ahead of Sunday's vote. "This Thursday I'll announce my first big signing for next season," Perez said. "Everyone knows my sporting project: having the best players, and carrying on winning."

While Perez remained tight-lipped on the specific identity of the newcomer, reports have heavily linked the club with Ibrahima Konate. The defender is currently a free agent after his stint at Liverpool, and a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is thought to be close, while they are also in pursuit of Denzel Dumfries. The announcement is expected to be the first of several major updates provided by the incumbent president as he seeks to secure another term at the helm of the Spanish giants.