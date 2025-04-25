Real Madrid pre-season 2025: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Complete guide to Los Blancos' pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Elimination from the 2024-25 Champions League must have hit Real Madrid hard, but Los Blancos already have big events to look forward to ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Carlo Ancelotti's men suffered a quarter-finals exit at the hands of Arsenal in the European top flight, in a term they won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

However, the Spanish giants will be involved in the first 32-team Club World Cup from June, as the winners of the 2021–22 and 2023–24 Champions League tournaments.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Real Madrid's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025-26 season.