This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid make it official! Xabi Alonso joins from Bayer Leverkusen with first presentation as new manager confirmed X. Alonso Real Madrid LaLiga Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga C. Ancelotti Real Madrid have announced Xabi Alonso as their new manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu hotseat. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid announce Alonso as manager

Replaces Ancelotti

Will be unveiled on Monday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱