This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid shut down! La Liga denies request to move opening La Liga game of season even if Xabi Alonso's men make Club World Cup final - but Spanish giants may still get their wish Real Madrid LaLiga La Liga will stand firm on their decision to not allow Real Madrid extra rest, as the league won't be postponing their opening game of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below La Liga refuse Madrid's request

Blancos wanted to postpone first game due to CWC

Javier Tebas denies having agreement with Real & Atleti Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup PSG RMA Match preview