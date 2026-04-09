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Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

Real Madrid plotting €160m Michael Olise transfer swoop after Bayern Munich winger's Champions League masterclass at the Bernabeu

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Real Madrid are reportedly ready to test Bayern Munich's resolve with a staggering €160 million swoop for Michael Olise. The Spanish giants have been moved to action after witnessing the Frenchman's brilliance up close at the Bernabeu during a 2-1 defeat to Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

  • Bernabeu masterclass triggers Madrid interest

    According to German football journalist Christian Falk, Olise has emerged as a top priority for Real Madrid following his sensational individual display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was the undisputed star of the show, providing the crucial assist for Harry Kane’s goal and consistently stretching the Madrid backline throughout the evening.

    The Frenchman effectively outshone Madrid's own superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, on their home patch. This virtuoso showing has reportedly convinced Florentino Perez to sanction a massive pursuit of the winger, with the club hierarchy viewing him as the final piece of their attacking jigsaw.



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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    A record-breaking transfer package in the works

    Falk has suggested via CF Bayern Insider that Real Madrid are preparing an opening offer in the region of €160m to €165m to tempt Bayern into a sale. Olise has been in devastating form this term under Vincent Kompany, racking up an incredible 16 goals and 24 assists across all competitions, justifying the astronomical figures being mentioned in the Spanish capital.

    While Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the former Crystal Palace man, the lure of the Bernabeu and the financial muscle of Los Blancos could put them in pole position.

  • Bayern Munich firm on 'not for sale' stance

    Despite the brewing interest from Europe's elite, Bayern Munich have maintained a remarkably firm stance regarding their prized asset. Director of sport Max Eberl has already moved to dismiss suggestions that the club would even entertain bids for the winger, regardless of the size of the offer.

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  • Michael Olise Bayern Munich 2:1Getty Images

    The contract situation and future outlook

    Crucially for Bayern, they remain in total control of Olise's destiny as there is no active release clause in his current deal. This lack of a buy-out option means Madrid will have to negotiate directly with the Bayern board, who are currently focusing on tying Olise down to an even longer contract to ward off interest.

    Whether Real Madrid's persistence and a potential nine-figure bid can change that stance remains the biggest question of the upcoming summer window.

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