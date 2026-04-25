Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes hanging by a thread as ex-Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin slams home stoppage-time equaliser for Real Betis

This stalemate marks Madrid's fifth draw of the season, a recurring issue that has effectively handed the title initiative to Hansi Flick’s rampant Barcelona. Having already been eliminated from the Champions League, Los Blancos are staring at only their fifth trophyless season of the 21st century. On a night of collective disappointment, the only individual milestone belonged to Mbappe, who became the 10th French player to reach 100 appearances for the club. The forward was, however, withdraw with around 10 minutes remaining due to a suspected hamstring problem.