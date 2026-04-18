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Real Madrid defender rushed to hospital and loses 6kg after missing Bayern Munich clash
Severe illness sidelines defender
The gastroenteritis affecting Asencio, which caused him to miss the second leg against Bayern in Munich, has not subsided, and the player had to go to the hospital this Saturday morning to undergo some tests and receive treatment. Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE first broke the news, which has since been confirmed by AS.
Asencio is the victim of a severe virus that is circulating with great force in the Community of Madrid, as many more cases have been detected recently. He is reportedly not the only employee of the club currently suffering from the illness, though his symptoms have proven particularly stubborn.
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Rapid weight loss and hospital treatment
Madrid have reported that Asencio has remained in the hospital to receive treatment based on intravenous fluids and will return home when the symptoms begin to subside. It is a necessary precaution given the intensity of the virus and the impact it has already had on the player's physical state.
In just a few days of the viral process, the defender has lost six kilos in weight. This dramatic weight loss means his participation in next Tuesday's La Liga match against Alaves is practically ruled out, as he will require time to recover his strength and match fitness.
Isolation prevented squad outbreak
Asencio fell victim to the virus shortly before Madrid had to travel to Munich for their crucial European encounter. Facing a potential crisis, Real Madrid isolated him from the rest of the players to prevent a spread within the camp.
The decision proved decisive, as an outbreak among the players could have severely compromised Madrid’s readiness and their ability to compete at full strength.
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Future in Madrid
Asencio's season has been somewhat irregular. While it is true that he has had many opportunities to play due to injuries to Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and most significantly Eder Militao, he has not managed to fully establish himself in the starting XI. There were also rumours of a disagreement with Alvaro Arbeloa in the dressing room, which the player was quick to deny via a statement on social media.
Asensio has made 31 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions this season, netting two goals and providing one assist.