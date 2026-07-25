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Real Madrid open door to Aurelien Tchouameni exit as Man Utd eye £68m transfer
Real Madrid rethink stance
United have reportedly been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Tchouameni after Madrid decided they are willing to sell the midfielder this summer, as per The Sun. The France international had previously been considered unavailable, but the Spanish giants are now prepared to listen to offers as they look to raise funds for a potential move for Manchester City's Rodri.
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Rodri pursuit changes plans
According to the report, new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had hoped to keep Tchouameni, but the club's transfer priorities have shifted following the possibility of signing Rodri. A fee of around £68 million is reportedly expected to be enough to complete a move, giving the Red Devils renewed hope of landing one of their priority midfield targets.
United strengthens midfield
United have already strengthened their midfield by signing Youri Tielemans for £35 million and Andrey Santos for £50 million following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's serious injury. Tchouameni is seen as an ideal addition to make their midfield more solid. Madrid originally signed him to replace Casemiro in 2022, and United are now hoping to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford as the Brazilian's long-term successor.
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Final piece of the puzzle
If negotiations go smoothly, Tchouameni could be United's final major midfield signing in their bid to strengthen the squad this summer, providing the defensive foundation behind Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes. Los Blancos, meanwhile, would use the funds from his sale to support an ambitious move for Rodri, making the midfielder's future one of the key transfer stories to watch before the window closes.
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