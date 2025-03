This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Ready to reassemble' - AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams unveils the Cherries’ squad for 2025 version of The Soccer Tournament Premier League Bournemouth T. Adams The USMNT star took to social media to reveal the club's lineup for the TST 7v7 tournament, featuring Cherries icons Simon Francis, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper headline squad

Adams and Michael B. Jordan set to support the team

