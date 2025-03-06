This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Tyler Adams...he’s amazing' - Hollywood star and Bournemouth co-owner Michael B. Jordan lauds USMNT star along with Matai Akinmboni and Andoni Iraola Premier League Bournemouth Hollywood star and club co-owner opens up as to why fans should support the Cherries Jordan expresses admiration for Andoni Iraola's managerial style

Praises Tyler Adams and young talent Matai Akinmboni's potential

Creed star owns a minority share of the Cherries alongside Kosmos founder Nullah Sarker.