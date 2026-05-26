Rangers & Callum Doyle pose problem Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac have never experienced as Wrexham wait on another transfer window to open

For the first time since the Hollywood takeover, Wrexham are heading into a summer where they might struggle to retain their best players. While interest in their stars has been a constant theme during their meteoric rise through the leagues, the club is now operating at a level where Premier League sides and European giants can offer platforms and financial incentives that are difficult to ignore.

Phil Parkinson has already been vocal about the need to bolster the squad, admitting that "Wrexham must improve its squad" to navigate what promises to be a brutal Championship field next season.

With relegated Premier League sides like Wolves, Burnley, and West Ham dropping down with significant parachute payments, the pressure is on the Welsh side to not only recruit talent but to build a fortress around their current roster.



