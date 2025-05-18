Rangers 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Rangers kits for the 2025-26 season.

Rangers FC are turning the page and stepping into a bold new era with Umbro, who return as the club's official kit supplier for the 2025-26 campaign, marking their first partnership in over a decade.

The iconic brand makes its comeback to Ibrox, unveiling a fresh home strip that blends vintage inspiration with a modern twist. Designed to echo the club’s storied past while setting sights firmly on the future, the kit is a nod to tradition with a sharp, contemporary edge.

While it may look like a fresh start with a new name, the Gers switch to Umbro for the 2025-26 kits isn't quite what it seems. Castore, who've been kitting out the Ibrox side recently, actually acquired the rights to the Umbro brand in the UK back in spring 2024. So, despite the new badge on the shirt, it’s still very much Castore pulling the strings, just under a name with more heritage and pull among supporters.

Umbro is no stranger to Rangers fans, either. The brand was a staple at Ibrox from 1964 to 1990 and later returned between 2005 and 2013, dressing the club through some iconic chapters. Now, it’s back on the sleeve—only this time, with a familiar face behind the curtain.

With Celtic having held the upper hand in the title race for the last four seasons, the pressure is on for Rangers to mount a serious challenge. And with a sleek new look and fresh ambition, the Gers are gearing up to bring the silverware back to the blue side of Glasgow.

So, what will Rangers be wearing in the 2025-26 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.