The next Real Madrid president? Tennis icon Rafael Nadal addresses rumours he may run after Florentino Perez calls election

Nadal has publicly distanced himself from the upcoming Real Madrid presidential elections after intense speculation in Spain linked the tennis legend to potential candidacies. Despite his status as one of the club's most famous and vocal honorary members, the "King of Clay" has moved to quell the excitement surrounding a possible move into the boardroom.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to shut down the rumours before they could gain further traction among the fanbase. “I have read reports that link me to possible candidacies for the presidency of Real Madrid,” Nadal wrote. “I would like to clarify that these reports are not true.”