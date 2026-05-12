AFP
Florentino Perez refuses to be drawn on Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid when calling presidential elections & inviting competition for control at Santiago Bernabeu
Perez confirms election process has begun
In a rare and highly anticipated appearance before the media, Perez confirmed that he has set the wheels in motion for a leadership contest at Real Madrid.
The announcement comes at the end of a campaign that many have described as a historic disaster, with the club failing to secure any major silverware while cycling through coaches and struggling with internal squad conflicts.
Perez formally addressed the timeline for the upcoming vote, stating: "I have asked the electoral board to begin the process to start the elections for the board of directors, for which we, this Board of Directors, will be running. I'm calling them so everyone knows they're open to everyone, that they can run like I did. I don't give lectures, I don't go where I have to be in the spotlight."
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Silence on Mourinho and coaching staff
While the Real Madrid faithful are desperate for news on who will lead the team next season following the tenures of Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, Perez was unwilling to provide specifics.
When specifically asked about the possibility of Mourinho returning to the Spanish capital to restore order, the president remained coy about his tactical plans for the summer.
"Regarding Mourinho's arrival, we're not at that procedural stage yet; we're focused on ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members. I want to discuss this with them, let them come forward, let them tell me what they've done for Real Madrid in their lives," Perez explained. He further added: "I'm not going to talk about coaches or players. I'm running to return the club's assets to its members."
Defending the institution against outside criticism
The president used the platform to launch a fierce defense of his track record, suggesting that certain sections of the media are attempting to destabilise the club. Perez highlighted his history of financial stabilisation and success, positioning himself as the only person capable of protecting the club from outside interests and "absurd campaigns" aimed at his removal.
"They're being taken away from them, from what I see every day, by some journalists who want me to leave," Perez claimed. "Not only am I not going to leave, I'm running for election because I want Real Madrid to continue belonging to its members. I ran 26 years ago and had to pay those who weren't being paid and defend the institution. I have to put an end to this absurd campaign against Real Madrid. There has never been a more glorious Real Madrid in history. I was elected the best president in the club's history, and in the history of all clubs."
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Challenging rivals to step forward
Despite the lack of an immediate challenger, Perez insisted that the election is a legitimate opportunity for those who criticise his leadership to put their names forward. He took aim at anonymous detractors and specific critics.
"I'm calling for elections this year so there will be candidates. That man who talks to the electric companies and has a South American accent, let him run. A Mexican accent. They say we're very bad, that we're a dictatorship. Let this man we're talking about run, and anyone else who wants to," Perez said.
He concluded: "Florentino isn't going to leave until the members want him to. Those who want to run should run and say they're going to do better. That's what I did before 2000, when the dead were voting. Are we going back to that era? No. We are working to make football and Madrid better, and we are going to achieve many things."