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PSG star snubs Real Madrid interest to sign contract extension
Midfielder secures long-term Paris Saint-Germain future
Ruiz seemed destined to enter the final year of his current deal, alerting some of the biggest clubs in Europe. However, according to French outlet RMC Sport, PSG have secured the future of the midfielder who originally joined from Napoli for a €22.5 million fee in 2022.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins provided an update on social media, saying that Ruiz has already committed to a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further 12 months.
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European giants miss out on experienced campaigner
Before this extension, the lack of official confirmation sparked intense speculation. Spanish media widely reported that Real Madrid viewed Ruiz as a creative solution to the gap that has been left following the departure of Toni Kroos, while Bayern Munich prepared a bargain move below the €40m mark. Both clubs recognised the undeniable pedigree of a player who boasts two Champions League titles and four domestic league crowns with PSG.
Stellar season cements place in Luis Enrique squad
The 30-year-old has established himself as a truly vital asset for Luis Enrique's tactical setup. Last season alone, Ruiz made 34 appearances across all competitions, including 20 outings in Ligue 1 and nine appearances during their triumphant Champions League campaign.
Across a gruelling schedule that featured the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Super Cup, he registered two goals and five assists while clocking 2,122 minutes. Retaining a player with such vast winning experience - including a European Championship and Nations League with Spain - ensures Paris Saint-Germain maintain a core of proven champions as they seek sustained domestic and continental dominance.
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What next for Ruiz and PSG?
Ruiz is currently focused entirely on international duty at the World Cup, where he is preparing to face Belgium in the quarter-finals. Having made five appearances in the tournament so far, helping his country secure a 1-0 victory against Portugal in the round of 16, the midfielder will only return to club duty once Spain conclude their pursuit of global glory.
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