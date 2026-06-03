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Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea all shut down in pursuit of highly-rated Russian as PSG win transfer race
Premier League trio blocked by sanctions
The English giants have found themselves in a difficult position despite their heavy scouting of the Lokomotiv Moscow attacker. While scouts across the division regard Batrakov as one of the finest young talents in world football, current UK sanctions have created a significant barrier. Regulations stemming from the ongoing Ukraine conflict mean there is no direct route for Premier League clubs to pay transfer fees to Russian entities.
This legal hurdle was recently highlighted by the Nikola Vlasic case involving West Ham, where it was ruled that payment of an outstanding fee was objectively impossible under British law. While City and Chelsea explored moves through their multi-club networks and United considered loan arrangements, none of these options provided a workable solution to bypass the restrictions.
PSG move into pole position
According to TEAMtalk, with the English contingent forced to watch from the sidelines, Ligue 1 champions PSG have moved swiftly to capitalise. Unlike their counterparts in the Premier League, the Parisian side is permitted to conduct business with Russian clubs. This has allowed sporting advisor Luis Campos to lead an aggressive pursuit of the youngster, who is viewed as a player capable of reaching the very top of the European game.
The French club has already seen success in this market, having signed goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar in 2024. Safonov was part of the squad that secured Champions League glory against Arsenal, proving that recruitment from the Russian league can yield immediate results at the highest level. Now, Batrakov looks set to follow in those footsteps as the next major Russian arrival at the Parc des Princes.
Agent confirms deal is 95 percent done
The move is reaching its final stages, with the player's representative, Dmitry Cheltsov, confirming that negotiations are at an advanced stage. The agent revealed that discussions between the two clubs have been extensive, with the transfer fee and salary expectations already largely agreed upon. It appears that only minor details remain before the Russian international is unveiled in Paris.
“It is grand time to say that at 95%, Batrakov will join PSG. The leaders of PSG and Lokomotiv have already had more than 10 telephone exchanges. This week, Campos will travel to Moscow to finalise the transfer. At present, it would take an act of God to prevent this transaction: €25m for the transfer, about €5 to €6m for the salary,” Cheltsov revealed.
- AFP
A perfect fit for Luis Enrique
Batrakov’s statistical output has been remarkable, having produced 33 goals and 22 assists in 79 appearances for Lokomotiv. His versatility allows him to operate effectively as an offensive midfielder or across the front line, making him an ideal target for Luis Enrique’s fluid tactical system. The PSG coach prioritises technical proficiency and high-ceiling prospects, both of which the 20-year-old provides in abundance.
Indeed, the Russian prodigy racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in just 36 appearances during his most recent campaign, underlining his readiness for a step up to a major European league. As PSG prepare to pay the reported €25m fee, the biggest clubs in England are left to reflect on what might have been as one of the world's most exciting youngsters slips through their fingers.