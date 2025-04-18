Premier League Primer: Will Arsenal officially cede league title to Liverpool, can Aston Villa make European push, and does Chelsea have enough fight to keep season alive?

GOAL US looks at the title race, Aston Villa's push for the Champions League, and Chelsea's European hopes

Is this the week Liverpool finally win the title? Or, more accurately, the one where Arsenal definitely lose it? In truth, Liverpool haven't been very good for quite a while. As CBS Sports analyst and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told GOAL, they aren't bad champions, but there have been some poor challengers.

And it would be a bit dramatic to blame Arsenal for having the audacity to finish second, while also knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League. But it does feel like a real gap between the two sides of the same team. If Arsenal lose to Ipswich on Sunday - not likely, but you certainly wouldn't bet against it - then Liverpool will hoist their 20th first division title.

That would essentially wrap up what has been an underwhelming season at the top. In the middle, though, things are getting tasty. Five teams will make the Champions League this year. There are nine teams who with a shot, with six games to play. The likelihood here is that they all take points off each other and no one really makes it with any sort of conviction.

Article continues below

That would make for immense cinema. And it all starts with Aston Villa-Newcastle on Saturday. A Magpies win could see Newcastle lock in their chances. But if Villa edge them at home, then it's all wide open all over again.

Chelsea are also in the mix, and could do with a real turnaround. They made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference league, but that can do little to mask the fact that they lost at home to (checks notes) Legia Warszawa on Thursday. That's a performance - and a result - they could do with forgetting. There is a chance for redemption against European hopefuls Fulham on Sunday, though.

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in the Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.