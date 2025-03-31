Premier League Primer: Mo Salah in the hunt for more records, 'Cold' Palmer looks to heat up, does Ruben Amorim regret his loanees?

GOAL US looks at Salah's goalscoring record, Palmer's goalscoring troubles, and the success of Man United's loan army

It is a strange Premier League season. With nine games to go, everything feels wrapped up. Liverpool have a 12 point lead atop the table, and will almost certainly win the title. Arsenal are steady in second. The bottom three - Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton - are all pretty much certain to go down.

In a league usually so jam-packed full of jeopardy, the major storylines - who wins and who loses - are sorted out two months to go.

That does not mean that there's a lack of intrigue, however. Liverpool may have this whole thing in their grasp, but Mo Salah has some individual accolades to chase - and perhaps a new contract to sign. Other big players, too, have a lot on the line, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer needing to find some form with a new England manager to impress.

And in the dugout, there are coaches facing their own troubles. Ruben Amorim's start at Man United couldn't have been worse, while self-proclaimed serial winner Ange Postecoglou is failing to deliver on his own moniker.

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.