Premier League Primer: Mo Salah in the hunt for more records, 'Cold' Palmer looks to heat up, does Ruben Amorim regret his loanees?

It is a strange Premier League season. With nine games to go, everything feels wrapped up. Liverpool have a 12 point lead atop the table, and will almost certainly win the title. Arsenal are steady in second. The bottom three - Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton - are all pretty much certain to go down.
In a league usually so jam-packed full of jeopardy, the major storylines - who wins and who loses - are sorted out two months to go.
That does not mean that there's a lack of intrigue, however. Liverpool may have this whole thing in their grasp, but Mo Salah has some individual accolades to chase - and perhaps a new contract to sign. Other big players, too, have a lot on the line, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer needing to find some form with a new England manager to impress.
And in the dugout, there are coaches facing their own troubles. Ruben Amorim's start at Man United couldn't have been worse, while self-proclaimed serial winner Ange Postecoglou is failing to deliver on his own moniker.
GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.