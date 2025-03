This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I don't know if I'll be here' - Ruben Amorim makes surprise admission as he backs Man Utd to return to former glories R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League Ruben Amorim made a surprising "I don't know if I'll be here" claim when looking ahead to Manchester United finally reviving former glories. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Fulham

Struggling to break into the top half of the PL standings

Amorim raised questions about his future amid dismal form Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League RSO MUN Match preview