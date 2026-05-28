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Premier League adventure over for Jadon Sancho? Ex-Aston Villa defender reflects on loan flops for £73m winger & makes future transfer prediction
Sancho's numbers: Difficult loan spells at Chelsea & Villa
Sancho took the brave decision to step out of his comfort zone when leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017. A senior breakthrough was made in Germany, with 50 goals being recorded across 137 appearances for BVB.
International recognition with England came his way, with a debut being made in 2018, but a Three Lions cap tally has only been taken to 23 after struggling for form at club level. There was never any chance of Sancho being included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.
That is because a loan spell at Villa failed to rekindle a lost spark. On the back of savouring Conference League glory with Chelsea in 2025, Sancho has been able to add a Europa League winners’ medal to his collection. He did, however, register just one goal and three assists across 39 appearances for the Villans.
Starting berths were in short supply through the 2025-26 campaign, with Unai Emery favouring alternative options in wide attacking areas. It remains to be seen whether a permanent transfer deal will be explored.
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Has the Premier League seen the last of Sancho?
Sancho cost United £73 million ($98m) when heading to Old Trafford, but found the target just 12 times for them, and has seen his stock fall sharply. Could the Premier League have seen the last of him for some time?
When that question was put to Hutton, the former Villa defender - speaking exclusively in association with Uudet Kasinot - told GOAL: “Maybe. It's a difficult one for him because I really like him as a player.
“I think when he was at Dortmund he was absolutely outstanding. He showed what he's capable of - proper technical player, loved to drive 1v1, create opportunities. We've just not seen that.
“I don't know if it's because the big move to Manchester United didn't quite work and a little bit of low confidence. I've seen at Villa this season in flashes what he's capable of but maybe just the fee, the wages, the kind of structure of that might be off-putting for teams.
“So whether it's another loan somewhere to a European club, we'll wait and see. It's a shame that he's not quite hit those heights.”
Transfer plans: Are Villa considering permanent purchase?
Emery has been giving little away when it comes to his plans for Sancho. Big decisions need to be made by all parties ahead of the next transfer window swinging open, with everybody eager to know where they stand.
Villas’ Spanish head coach has said when asked about Sancho’s future: “We will reflect and analyse each situation. We will decide it, but not yet. We are ambitious and everything we did is important to how we can analyse how to get better next year. I only want to improve and get better next year. The decisions we take will be in this direction.”
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Man Utd to trigger contract option & demand a fee
Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in a matter of weeks, which would have dropped him into the free agent pool, but United are reportedly set to trigger a 12-month extension option that will allow them to demand a fee from any sale.
It remains to be seen whether Villa have seen enough from Sancho to convince them that he should form plans for 2026-27 that will include a return to Champions League competition. A third spell at Dortmund has also been mooted, while teams across Europe are being credited with interest.