‘Really sh*t players’ - Pep Guardiola jokes about why he skipped PSG vs Bayern Munich in order to watch Stockport

While much of the football world focused on the Champions League meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Guardiola spent his evening elsewhere. The Manchester City manager chose to attend a match at Edgeley Park to watch Stockport County rather than follow the high-profile European encounter.

Guardiola later admitted he had initially dismissed the Paris fixture when looking at the calendar. Despite the match eventually producing a nine-goal thriller, which PSG won 5-4, the City boss had already decided to spend his time watching lower-league English football.