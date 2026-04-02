Following Italy’s dramatic elimination in the World Cup qualifying play-offs against Bosnia and their subsequent failure to qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, national team manager Gennaro Gattuso is on the verge of being sacked. La Gazzetta dello Sport is now even suddenly naming Pep Guardiola as one of the possible successors.
Translated by
Pep Guardiola could take a very surprising next step following his departure from Man City
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Recently, there have been persistent rumours that Guardiola might leave Manchester City early, despite the Spaniard still being under contract until 2027.
However, a move in the summer seems rather unlikely, whilst the search in Italy for a successor to Gattuso is, according to Fabrizio Romano, already in full swing.
Massimiliano Allegri is seen as the Italian Football Federation’s favourite candidate, but his appointment also seems rather unrealistic, as the AC Milan manager is unlikely to receive permission from his employer, with whom he is under contract until 2027.
It therefore looks set to be a contest between Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte. Whilst the former is currently under contract with Al-Sadd in Saudi Arabia until 2028, Conte is tied to Napoli until 2027.
For both, it would mark a return to the national team dugout. Conte was Italy’s head coach from 2014 to 2016. Mancini held the post from 2018 to 2023 and led Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.