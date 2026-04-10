Paul Pogba FINALLY returns! Injury-plagued Monaco midfielder makes first appearance of 2026 in heavy Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC

The 33-year-old midfielder was introduced as a substitute in the 69th minute, marking his first competitive minutes since a brief appearance against Brest on December 5. While his return was a major talking point, it was overshadowed by a disappointing performance from his side as they slumped to a heavy 4-1 defeat in the French capital.

Pogba's presence on the pitch was intended to provide a spark for Sebastien Pocognoli’s men, but the momentum remained with the hosts. Just two minutes after the former Manchester United star entered the fray, Luca Koleosho found the back of the net to complete the rout and put the game out of reach for the visitors.



