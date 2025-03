This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Paul Mullin given ‘desperate’ transfer update after ‘strange’ events at Wrexham that have seen promotion hero for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney frozen out P. Mullin Wrexham Transfers League One Paul Mullin has been given a “desperate” transfer update after “strange” events at Wrexham that have led to him being frozen out. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Three-time Player of the Year

Fallen down the pecking order

Summer move speculated on Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One EXE WRE Match preview