Olympics 2024 squads: USMNT, Spain, France & every official men's football tournament roster

Men’s soccer at the Games gets underway on July 24 and GOAL has all the information as the 16 nations involved announce their player lists

Football at the Olympics is always an exciting prospect. It’s not only the chance to see some of the best young players from nations, but it’s also the chance to pick up a major honor outside of the major football tournaments - Olympic Gold.

The Games get underway in the men’s football competition on July 24, running through until the Final on July 9, taking place across France at many of the nation’s iconic stadiums. Brazil are the current holders, having won Gold at the last two Olympics. No nation has completed a hat-trick in the men’s competition, and it won’t be occurring here either, with the Selecao failing to qualify for the tournament.

There’s stiff competition elsewhere, though. France will be desperate to secure as many Gold medals as possible, and football provides a realistic hope for them, while the USA, Spain, and Argentina all have solid chances of going all the way.

With the Games coming up quickly, here’s all the information you need to know about the squads for the Olympic men’s football tournament at Paris 2024.