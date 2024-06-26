Paris 2024 Olympics boxing schedule, qualified athletes & how to watch

All the information you’ll need to know about which stars will take to the ring in France this year

The Paris 2024 Olympics are almost upon us, with thousands of the world’s greatest athletes set to descend on France for another history-making celebration of sport - and as always, plenty of eyes will be drawn towards the boxing ring.

As one of the few disciplines contested exclusively by amateur contenders, plenty of future stars have made their name in the ring with a medal to their name before turning professional.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Oscar De La Hoya and Cassius Clay - later known as Muhammad Ali - are some of the fighters who picked up the top prize in Olympic competition before leaving a legendary mark on the world of boxing afterwards.

While it means there might not be too many major stars set to compete here, it often holds clues to the future of multiple weight divisions and classes over the next four-year cycle, laying the platform for many to continue their careers.

So, who will fight at Paris 2024? What will the schedule be? And how will you be able to watch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to guide you through how to see all the boxing action from the Paris 2024 Olympics this year.

When and where is the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place in France between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Boxing will run between Saturday, July 27, and Saturday, August 10. All men’s and women’s events will take place at the Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte and Roland Garros.

The former is located in the nation’s second-largest convention centre and will host the early stages of all competitions.

Following a break on Monday, August 5, all action will move to Roland Garros, located in the 16th arrondissement of the nation’s capital, Paris. The venue was opened in 1928 for the French Open and will also host tennis in Paris 2024.

Who has qualified for boxing at Paris 2024?

Getty Images

249 boxers – 125 male and 124 female – will compete in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 boxing tournament.

With 13 events set to happen across the women’s and men’s boxing competition, competition will be tight, and only some will head home as national heroes. Still, for many more, the journey will be the destination as they look to compete on some of the biggest stages.

Below, GOAL brings you 6 of the best athletes to keep an eye out for as they get ready to step out on the ring at Paris 2024:

Rosie Eccles (Great Britain)

The Briton won gold in the light middleweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by a bronze finish in welterweight during last year’s European Games. She will now step out across the English Channel with her eyes firmly on a medal finish.

In what looks poised to be a competitive category, she will have her work cut out battling through to secure a place on the podium, but a string of fine performances in her recent outings will give her confidence.

Joshua Edwards (United States)

The +92 kg gold medal winner at last year’s Pan American Games, the American may have a chip on his shoulder after he was denied the chance to fight for the victory, instead picking up a walkover against Brazil’s Abner Teixeira.

Both men qualified for Paris 2024 by reaching that final, but having been unable to meet his rival in the ring, Edwards could be eying up a match with him to settle any score on the Olympic stage.

Kellie Harrington (Ireland)

Having made it two wins from three games for her country after Katie Taylor’s success in London 2012, Harrington could make it a personal double following her lightweight success in Tokyo 2020.

Gold success at the 2023 European Games has assured her of a return to the ring in Paris, and she will represent one of the best medal hopes for her nation as she chases a little bit of history.

Julio Cesar La Cruz (Cuba)

Many boxers turn professional once their Olympic dreams have been realized, but not La Cruz, who will compete at Paris 2024 later this year, chasing a historic third gold medal in the 92 kg division.

He won light heavyweight honours at Rio 2016 and took the heavyweight crown five years later at the delayed Tokyo 2020. He has fought two professional bouts since but reverted to amateur status with a gold medal at the 2023 Pan American games.

Delicious Orie (Great Britain)

Gold in the super heavyweight division at the 2023 European Games capped a remarkable few years on the amateur circuit for the Briton, who was born in Russia but moved to Wolverhampton as a child.

He has performed impressively since Tokyo 2020 and was crowned 2023 Amateur Boxer of the Year by the Boxing Writers Club. If his pedigree can deliver in Paris, he will be hoping for a medal finish.

Giordana Sorrentino (Italy)

A dark horse option, the women’s flyweight contender could surprise after securing a return to the games following a second-round exit at Tokyo 2020 against eventual bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-wen.

Since then, Sorrentino has secured medal finishes at multiple events, including a gold at the 2022 Mediterranean Games, and she will hope that her short journey to France proves fruitful for her ambitions.

What is the schedule for boxing at Paris 2024?

Getty Images

The boxing events at Paris 2024 will have two parts. The preliminary stages will unfold between Saturday, July 27, and Saturday, August 3, while the medal stage will begin on Friday, August 2, and run until Saturday, August 10.

Below, you can find the current schedule for events and weight classes as it stands:

Paris 2024 boxing schedule

Date Stage Saturday, July 27 Men's 63.5 kg R32, Women's 54 kg R32, Women's 60 kg R32 Sunday, July 28 Men's 57 kg R32, Men's 71 kg R32, Men's 92kg R16, Women's 50 kg R32, Women's 66 kg R32 Monday, July 29 Men's 63.5 kg R16, Men's +92 kg R16, Tuesday, July 30 Men's 51 kg R16, Men's 80 kg R16, Women's 54 kg R16, Women's 57 kg R32, Women's 60 kg R16 Wednesday, July 31 Men's 57 kg R16, Men's 71 kg R32, Women's 60 kg QF, Women's 75 kg R16 Thursday, August 1 Men's 63.5 kg QF, Men's 92kg QF, Women's 50 kg R16, Women's 54 kg QF, Women's 66 kg R16 Friday, August 2 Men's 51 kg QF, Men's 80 kg QF, Men's +92 kg QF, Women's 57 kg R16 Saturday, August 3 Men's 57 kg QF, Men's 71 kg QF, Women's 50 kg QF, Women's 60 kg SF, Women’s 66 kg QF Sunday, August 4 Men's 51 kg SF, Men's 63.5 kg SF, Men's 80 kg SF, Men's 92kg SF, Women's 54 kg SF, Women's 57 kg QF, Women's 75 kg QF Tuesday, August 6 Men's 71 kg SF, Women's 50 kg SF, Women's 60 kg F, Women’s 66 kg SF Wednesday, August 7 Men's 63.5 kg F, Men's 80 kg F, Men's +92 kg SF, Women's 57 kg SF Thursday, August 8 Men's 51 kg F, Men's 57 kg SF, Women's 54 kg F, Women's 75 kg SF Friday, August 9 Men's 71 kg F, Men's 92kg F, Women's 50 kg F, Women's 66 kg F Saturday, August 10 Men's 57 kg F, Men's +92 kg F, Women's 57 kg F, Women's 75 kg F

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Getty Images

In the US, the Olympic games will be shown on several channels, including NBC, USA Network, MSNBC, and CNBC. NBC is also available on Peacock, FuboTV, and SlingTV.

List of Tokyo 2020 boxing gold medal winners by nation

Nation Event Cuba Men’s lightweight, Men’s welterweight, Men’s light heavyweight, men’s heavyweight Great Britain Men’s flyweight, Women’s middleweight ROC Men’s featherweight Brazil Men’s middleweight Turkey Women’s welterweight Japan Women’s featherweight Ireland Women’s lightweight Bulgaria Women’s flyweight Uzbekistan Men’s superheavyweight

Paris 2024 Olympics FAQs

Getty Images

Has Paris hosted the Olympics before?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third time the city has hosted the games, joining London as the only other host to welcome it on as many occasions.

They previously welcomed the event in 1900 and 1924, making it an entire century since they last played host.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Four new sports will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing all added to the programme.

However, karate and baseball have been dropped from the programme, with fewer individual events on the schedule than in Tokyo 2020.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the next games will be held in Los Angeles, and the United States will welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the third occasion that the city has hosted the games, following London and Paris, having brought them to California in 1932 and 1984.