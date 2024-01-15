Paris Summer Olympics 2024: Events schedule, locations, how to watch on TV and live stream online

An everything-you-need-to-know guide on the Paris Summer Olympics 2024

There's nothing quite like an Olympic summer. Despite only a three-year wait following Tokyo, the anticipation is still bigger than ever, and it's all set to be another spectacular Games that you won't want to miss a minute of.

The entire sporting world comes to a standstill, watching the elite showcase their brilliance and young stars and underdogs coming out of nowhere to become household names.

So, as many of us become even more excited ahead of the Olympiad's climax in July, here's all you need to know about Paris 2024, from the full event schedule to the best TV packages to subscribe to…

When are the Paris Summer Olympics 2024?

Getty Images

The Paris Games begin when the Opening Ceremony sees the flame lit on July 26, 2024. Events will then occur daily until the Olympics close at the Stade de France on August 11.

As usual, the Games last for around two weeks, with events coming thick and fast, while there will also be several qualifying events in the two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Olympic Village and key locations

Getty Images

Events are being held right across the metropolitan region of Paris, with the Stade de France being the focal point of that, hosting the closing ceremony as well as all athletics events, while the Opening Ceremony will take place as a parade along the River Seine.

The Olympic Village, where most athletes will stay, will also be in the Saint-Denis area of the city, where several other venues are, including swimming. However, other venues spread much further out, including the centre of Paris, Versailles and across France, where soccer, sailing, and handball take place, while surfing will be enjoyed from Tahiti!

The complete list of venues is as follows:

Grand Paris Zone

Venue Events Stade de France Athletics Rugby Sevens Closing Ceremony Yves du Manoir Stadium Field Hockey Paris La Defense Arena Aquatics Porte de La Chapelle Arena Badminton Gymnastics Le Bourget Climbing Venue Sport Climbing Arena Paris Nord Boxing Modern Pentathlon

Paris Centre Zone

Venue Events Parc des Princes Soccer Roland Garros Complex Tennis Boxing Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Volleyball Table Tennis Handball Weightlifting Bercy Arena Gymnastics Basketball Grand Palais Fencing Taekwondo Place de la Concorde Basketball (3x3) Breakdancing Cycling (BMX Freestyle) Skateboarding Pont d'lena Aquatics Athletics Cycling (Road, Time Trial) Triathlon Eiffel Tower Stadium Beach Volleyball Grand Palais Ephemere Judo Wrestling Les Invalides Archery

Versailles Zone

Venue Event Gardens of the Palace of Versailles Equestrian Modern Pentathlon Le Golf National Golf Elancourt Hill Cycling (Mountain Biking) Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Cycling (Track) Cycling (BMX Racing)

Venues Outside of Paris

Venue Locations Event Pierre Mauroy Stadium Lille Basketball Handball National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France Vaires-sur-Marne Rowing Canoe-Kayak (Spring & Slalom) Stade Velodrome Marseille Soccer Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon Soccer Stade Matmut Atlantique Bordeaux Soccer Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Saint-Etienne Soccer Allianz Riviera Nice Soccer Stade de la Beaujoire Nantes Soccer Old Port of Marseille Marseille Sailing Taiarapu-Ouest Tahiti Surfing National Shooting Centre Chateauroux Shooting

Summer Olympics 2024 Schedule

It's easy to miss and get lost in the Olympic Games schedule, with events and sports coming thick and fast. So, to help you, we've broken down the calendar and the sports you can watch each day.

Date Events Wednesday, July 24 Soccer, Rugby Sevens Thursday, July 25 Archery, Soccer, Handball, Rugby Sevens Friday, July 26 Opening Ceremony Saturday, July 27 Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Road Cycling, Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Skateboard, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Sunday, July 28 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Mountain Biking, Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboard, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Monday, July 29 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Mountain Biking, Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Tuesday, July 30 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo Wednesday, July 31 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo Thursday, August 1 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Basketball, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, BMX Racing, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Friday, August 2 Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX Racing, Boxing, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Trampoline Gymnastics Volleyball, Water Polo Friday, August 3 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Equestrian, Fencing, Soccer, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Judo, Road Cycling, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Friday, August 4 Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Road Cycling, Sailing, Shooting, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo Monday, August 5 Artistic Gymnastics, Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Soccer, Field Hockey, Sailing, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Track Cycling, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo, Wrestling Tuesday, August 6 Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Diving, Equestrian, Soccer, Handball, Field Hockey, Sailing, Skateboard, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Wrestling Wednesday, August 7 Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Diving, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Sailing, Skateboard, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, Wrestling Thursday, August 8 Athletics, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Diving, Soccer, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Modern Pentathlon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Sailing, Skateboard, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, Wrestling Friday, August 9 Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Breakdancing, Canoe Sprint, Diving, Soccer, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Modern Pentathlon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Sailing, Skateboard, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, Wrestling Saturday, August 10 Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Breakdancing, Canoe Sprint, Diving, Soccer, Golf, Handball, Field Hockey, Modern Pentathlon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Sailing, Skateboard, Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, Wrestling Sunday, August 11 Athletics, Basketball, Handball, Modern Pentathlon, Track Cycling, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Closing Ceremony

Which channels have the broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic Games?

Getty Images

If you want to make the most of the Olympics, you will want to subscribe to NBC. NBC has held the broadcasting rights to the Summer Olympic Games since 1988 and will continue to do so until at least 2032.

Events are shown across several channels, including NBC, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, as well as Bravo and the Golf Channel.

For those wanting to watch with Spanish language commentary, Telemundo and Universo will broadcast the Games.

Best TV packages to watch the Paris Olympics

You can pick up several packages to watch and livestream the 2024 Summer Olympics, with a range of subscription costs involved. Among the best packages at present include:

Peacock

Peacock is your best option, given that it is the streaming service of NBC. This means you'll be able to watch all of NBC's Olympic coverage and catch up on any events you've missed.

Peacock is a non-contract subscription service priced at $5.99 per month, which is not bad for two weeks of action-packed sport. There is also an $11.99 per month subscription, which removes commercials from on-demand content if that is preferable to you. Whichever package you choose, though, it's undoubtedly the cheapest option.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a much bigger subscription service that will provide you with all the channels mentioned above within the Pro package. It's FuboTV's cheapest option, giving you well over 100 channels, and is priced at $74.99 monthly.

With that, you get lots of other sports channels if you enjoy various events outside of the Olympics, and it is well worth considering for fans of soccer, NFL, MLB and NBA.

SlingTV

SlingTV is a bit of a go-between and will provide you with NBC with its Blue package. However, it doesn't include the Golf Channel, which may not be ideal for some viewers. The Blue package is priced at $40 per month and consists of a range of channels. Still, if you want the Golf Channel or any Spanish-language channels broadcasting the Olympics, you'll have to add on either the Sports Extra package at $11 per month or the Spanish-language one priced at $10 per month. It's also possible to do both, giving you all the Olympic coverage for $61 per month on a non-contract basis.

FAQs

Getty Images

Has Paris hosted the Olympic Games before?

Paris will be hosting its third Olympic Games this summer, having previously done so in 1900 and 1924. The city will join London as the only city to have hosted three Summer games. It's also exactly 100 years since the Games were last held in the French capital.

How can I get tickets for the 2024 Olympics?

If you want to attend the Games as a spectator, fans must create an account through the official ticketing website and apply for the events they wish to watch. To do this, you must head to the official Paris 2024 website.

What new sports will feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The four sports added to the Olympics schedule are sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing, which will be featured for the first time. Paris 2024 submitted a proposal based on sports more associated with youth, creativity, and athletic performance.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

The 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles and see the games return to the USA for the first time since 1996 when Atlanta held the event. Like Paris, Los Angeles has hosted the Games twice before and will become the third city to have a hat-trick of events.