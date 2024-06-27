How to watch the USA basketball team at Paris 2024: Complete schedule & tournament format

Everything you need to catch Team USA's basketball fixtures at Paris 2024

Both the men’s and women’s USA basketball teams are defending their Olympic Golds this summer in Paris. With strong squads, both will be expecting to be on the podium with The Star-Spangled Banner playing out.

Since 1992, both teams have only missed out on Gold once, the women’s team in 1992 and the men's in 2004, both of which were Bronze medal years.

The big news leading into the Olympics is that Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark hasn’t made the roster for the USA women, with the experienced Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Breanna Stewart all making the cut.

For the men, there are a plethora of stars, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Joel Embid. Needless to say, both sides are hot favorites to claim Gold again at this year's Games. It’s all set to be a fantastic Games, and if you’re looking to back Team USA, here are all the details you need to avoid missing a minute.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch Team USA play at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

How to watch US Basketball at Paris 2024

For fans looking to follow their team in the United States, every basketball game will be available live on NBC and Peacock, the broadcaster’s subscription service.

There are two packages for Peacock, Premium and Premium Plus. The former is priced at $5.99 per month plus tax, or you can sign up for a year’s subscription at $59.99 plus tax. Premium Plus, which is ad-free for on-demand services, is priced at $11.99 per month. You can sign up by visiting the Peacock website, where you can select both options, with the Premium Plus monthly option getting you through the two-week Paris 2024 USA basketball schedule for just over $6 all-in.

If you want to watch it through your TV package, you’ll need NBC. Sling TV offers NBC channels and provides an excellent option for watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Right now, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to NBC. Then, when the Olympics are done, you can watch all your sports, like hockey, basketball, soccer, and more, on the streaming service.

Paris 2024 men’s basketball schedule

The men's campaign gets underway on Sunday, July 28, when they take on Serbia, who will likely prove the most difficult opposition within Group C.

They’ll then move on to South Sudan before taking on the winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico, which takes place in early July. All fixtures will take place in Lille. The knockout stages then take place between August 6 and August 10 in Paris, when the medal matches take place.

Date Game Time (ET) Venue Sunday, July 28 Group C: USA vs Serbia 11:15 am Pierre Mauroy Stadium Wednesday, July 31 Group C: USA vs South Sudan 3:00 pm Pierre Mauroy Stadium Saturday, August 3 Group C: USA vs OQT winner 11:15 am Pierre Mauroy Stadium Tuesday, August 6 Quarterfinals TBA Bercy Arena Thursday, August 8 Semifinals TBA Bercy Arena Saturday, August 10 Medal matches TBA Bercy Arena

Paris 2024 women's basketball schedule

The preliminary group for the women’s tournament sees Team USA face Germany, Belgium, and Japan. All of these matches will take place in Lille at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Like the men’s tournament, the knockout stages then move to Paris and the Bercy Arena.

Date Game Time (ET) Venue Monday, July 29 Group C: USA vs Japan 3:00 pm Pierre Mauroy Stadium Thursday, August 1 Group C: USA vs Belgium 3:00 pm Pierre Mauroy Stadium Sunday, August 4 Group C: USA vs Germany 11:15 am Pierre Mauroy Stadium Wednesday, August 7 Quarterfinals TBA Bercy Arena Friday, August 9 Semifinals TBA Bercy Arena Sunday, August 11 Medal matches TBA Bercy Arena

Olympic basketball tournaments Paris 2024: Format

The format for both the men’s and women’s 5x5 basketball tournaments is the same, with 12 teams qualifying for each. The host nation qualifies automatically for the tournament. In the men’s game, the rest either qualify via their FIBA ranking within their continent or through pre-qualifying tournaments.

In the women’s tournament, alongside the host, the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup winner qualifies, in this case, the USA. The rest of the teams reach the Games through qualifying tournaments.

The tournament itself has a preliminary round, with three groups of four drawn. Each nation plays each other once, with the top two teams in each group making the Quarterfinals. The top two third-placed teams also make it through.

It’s then a straight knockout competition, with the finalists playing for Gold and Silver medals and the two defeated Semifinalists playing each other for Bronze.

What are the groups for Basketball at Paris 2024?

The 2024 Games groups are drawn based on a seeding system that divides nations into four pots. The highest-ranked teams are in Pot 1 and the lowest in Pot 4. For the 2024 Games, the USA was in Pot 1 for each. A nation from each pot is then drawn to form a group.

The full draw for the men’s and women’s Paris 2024 Basketball tournament is as follows:

Men's Basketball

Group A Group B Group C Australia France Serbia Winner OQT Piraeus Germany South Sudan Canada Japan Winner OQT San Juan Winner OQT Valencia Winner OQT Riga United States

Women's Basketball

Group A Group B Group C Serbia Canada Germany Spain Nigeria United States China Australia Japan Puerto Rico France Belgium

FAQs

What is the USA men’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games?

12 players have been selected by head coach Steve Kerr, which consists of:

Name Position Team Stephen Curry Point Guard Golden State Warriors Anthony Edwards Shooting Guard Minnesota Timberwolves LeBron James Forward Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant Forward Phoenix Suns Kawhi Leonard Small forward Los Angeles Clippers Tyrese Haliburton Point Guard Indiana Pacers Jayson Tatum Forward Boston Celtics Joel Embiid Center Philadelphia 76ers Jrue Holiday Guard Boston Celtics Bam Adebayo Forward-center Miami Heat Anthony Davis Forward-center Los Angeles Lakers Devin Booker Shooting Guard Phoenix Suns

What is the USA women’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games?

The women’s roster is also made up of 12 players, with the following being selected to represent the USA at the 2024 Games:

Name Position Team Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Kahleah Cooper Guard Phoenix Mercury Chelsea Gray Guard Las Vegas Aces Brittney Griner Center Phoenix Mercury Sabrina Ionescu Guard New York Liberty Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum Guard Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart Forward New York Liberty Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas Forward Connecticut Sun A'ja Wilson Forward-center Las Vegas Aces Jackie Young Guard Las Vegas Aces

How many basketball Gold medals has Team USA won at the Olympic Games?

It’s perhaps no surprise that Team USA is the most successful nation in basketball across both men’s and women’s events; the men have medalled in each of their 19 Olympic appearances, winning Gold on 16 occasions, Silver once, and Bronze twice.

It’s a similar story for the women’s team, medalling in all 11 appearances, securing Gold a total of nine times, as well as one Silver and one Bronze.