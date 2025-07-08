This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Paolo Banchero agrees to five-year rookie max extension with Magic Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero agrees to five-year max contract with rare player option Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Banchero agrees to five-year max contract with Magic

Contract also includes a player option, rare for a rookie max

Contract also includes a player option, rare for a rookie max

Rebuild complete for the Magic. Championship window now flung wide open