Ousmane Dembele's brutal PSG tirade 'yielded good results' as Vitinha defends Ballon d'Or winger's public criticism of team-mates

The controversy dates back to mid-February, when a frustrated Dembele took aim at the squad's attitude following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Rennes. The French international did not hold back in his post-match assessment, demanding that certain individuals stop playing for themselves and start prioritising the club’s badge.

"I think we have to put in more desire, we must above all play for Paris Saint-Germain to be able to win matches," Dembele said at the time. "Because if we play alone on the field, it's not going to go well, we won't win the titles we want."

He added: "Last season, we put the club, the crest, Paris Saint-Germain first, before thinking about ourselves. I think we need to find that again, especially in these matches. We know we are in the second half of the season. It's Paris Saint-Germain that must come first, not the individuals."



