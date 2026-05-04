Giulia Gwinn and her teammates gradually replaced their deep disappointment—and frustration with the referee's decisions—with pride. "We're returning to Munich with our heads held high," said Herbert Hainer, comforting his dejected players. With the treble dream now gone, the FC Bayern president looked ahead to a future he believes will be bright.
Translated by
One step away? What FC Bayern still needs to join the European elite
"The German champions put up a strong fight against the best team in the world," Hainer praised after the 2-4 (1-2) defeat at FC Barcelona – and in doing so, in the Champions League semi-final second leg, "showed that FC Bayern is increasingly establishing itself among the world's elite". For a club that has long since left the Bundesliga field behind, the hunger for the Champions League trophy remains the ultimate motivation.
"Our future will be bright if we stay on this path," said the "proud" coach, José Barcala. Director Bianca Rech told BR, "We've taken a step forward this year. We'll take that with us." Yet to close the gap—though it has narrowed—to Europe's elite, even greater efforts are needed, the kind the finalists from Barcelona and Lyon have sustained for years.
That commitment is paying off in the long term. The clinical yet vulnerable Blaugrana, spearheaded by Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, have reached a sixth consecutive final, while Lyon, with international Jule Brand, target a record ninth title when they meet in Oslo on 23 May.
- AFP
FC Bayern: A new stadium as a foundation – and eyes are turning to England
Momentum is building. Munich has secured the future of women's football in the city by acquiring the Unterhaching stadium. Once refurbished, the venue will host matches and training sessions. Substantial investment is poised to propel the Women's Bundesliga forward.
"Between 700 and 800 million euros over the next eight years" is the investment target cited by Katharina Kiel, president of the newly formed FBL league association, in kicker. After talks with the German Football Association (DFB) broke down, the restructuring strategy is now looking to England for inspiration.
More and more top players are moving to the Women's Super League, and Bayern's midfield dynamo Georgia Stanway is also said to be drawn back to her homeland. "As in men's football, the millions and billions from investors there are not sustainable, but they do distort competition. I am convinced that we will find a response to this," said Kiel.
For Gwinn and her team-mates, such long-term visions offered little comfort on this bitter evening at Camp Nou; the missed chance to reach the final for the first time after the 1-1 draw in the first leg was painful. "We felt we were in it," lamented the DFB captain. Disallowing Pernille Harder's 90th-minute equaliser, 3-4, after a VAR review for foul play only deepened the frustration: "That's how you kill the game."
Bayern can still take heart from their late, spirited fightback in the DFB-Pokal final and will chase a domestic double against long-time rivals VfL Wolfsburg on 14 May (4:00 pm, ZDF and Sky) in Cologne before renewing their bid for European glory.