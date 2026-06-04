One question sufficed: how Bayern target Dusan Vlahovic is reported to have deeply annoyed Juventus officials

The dispute boils down to conflicting financial expectations. In the final year of his contract, the 26-year-old Serbian earned a substantial €12m in Turin, including bonuses.

To align with the club's cost-cutting strategy, Juventus proposed a new deal worth six million euros plus bonuses—the same package intended for David. Vlahovic, however, persistently sought eight million euros net plus incentives.

Juventus has set a club-wide salary cap of seven million euros per season, a threshold currently met only by Kenan Yildiz.