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Official: Fulham appoint ex-Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa as new manager following Jose Mourinho endorsement
A new chapter at Craven Cottage
Fulham have acted swiftly to secure their new leading man, confirming that Arbeloa has signed a three-year contract to become the club's head coach. The 43-year-old, who famously patrolled the touchline at the Bernabeu last season, represents a bold statement of intent from the Cottagers as they look to build on the foundations laid over the past five years.
Arbeloa was quick to express his excitement about the move, telling the club's official website: "It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London. I feel a great sense of responsibility and I'm deeply grateful to Mr [Sahid] Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.
"I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together. Come on Fulham!"
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The search for Silva’s successor
The vacancy at Craven Cottage arose following the departure of Silva, who opted for a return to his homeland with Benfica. Despite Fulham’s efforts to retain the man who led them through a successful half-decade, the lure of the Portuguese giants proved too strong. The hunt for his replacement saw several high-profile names linked with the role, including former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.
Fulham also reportedly considered a move for former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, though the cost of prising him away was eventually deemed too high. Arbeloa emerged as the frontrunner after impressing the board with his vision for the club. According to BBC, his candidacy was bolstered by glowing references from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho, the man who ultimately succeeded him in the Spanish capital.
Khan hails ambitious appointment
Chairman Khan believes the club has secured a manager who understands the demands of elite-level football. Speaking on the appointment, Khan noted: "Alvaro is, by his own admission, very ambitious. He has spent quality time around the best players, clubs and methods in the game, experiences which will serve him well here at Fulham."
Beyond his tactical acumen, Arbeloa’s commitment to the club’s youth system was a deciding factor for the ownership. Khan added: "Alvaro also has great interest in our academy set-up and believes in giving young players a chance. I loved hearing that from Alvaro, as well as his intent on playing attacking football. All of this and a lot more makes Alvaro Arbeloa an ideal fit to lead Fulham Football Club into the upcoming Premier League season and beyond.”
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Real Madrid pedigree arrives in London
Arbeloa returns to the Premier League following a whirlwind stint in charge of Real Madrid. After working within the youth ranks, the former Liverpool and West Ham defender stepped up to manage the first team for the final 28 games of the previous campaign. During that period, he guided Los Blancos to a second-place finish in La Liga and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they were eventually eliminated by Bayern Munich.
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