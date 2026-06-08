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Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

"Obvious problem": Lennart Karl's injury shock is set to ignite fierce debate at FC Bayern

Bundesliga
World Cup
L. Karl
Bayern Munich
Germany

The latest muscle injury to star striker Lennart Karl appears to have given the FC Bayern Munich management pause for thought.

According to a report in kicker, FCB regards the rising number of muscle injuries among young players from its own academy as an "obvious problem".

  • Having already been sidelined for around a month in the final weeks of the previous season due to a muscle injury, the 18-year-old suffered a torn muscle fibre whilst on international duty with the German national team shortly before the World Cup began. Karl will therefore miss the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

    Because several other young Bayern players on the fringes of the first team—David Santos Daiber (sidelined since mid-March), Guido Della Rovere, Maycon Cardozo and Vincent Manuba—are also dealing with thigh problems, the club no longer views the string of setbacks as mere coincidence, according to kicker.

    Karl's latest setback has made the issue "even more pressing" at FCB, reports kicker, and the club now plans an internal review to prevent further injuries.

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  • Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images

    Lennart Karl suffered an injury in the final training session before the last World Cup warm-up match.

    Having been ruled out of the World Cup, Karl has returned to Germany and immediately begun rehabilitation with FC Bayern's medical team in Munich. "Missing a World Cup at such short notice is, of course, extremely painful, and the news came as a shock to the whole of FC Bayern," sporting director Max Eberl said, voicing sympathy for the highly rated youngster.

    Karl suffered the injury on Friday, during the DFB squad's final training session before the last warm-up match against co-hosts the USA (2-1). National team manager Julian Nagelsmann expects the Bayern youngster to be "sidelined for four to six weeks, maybe a little longer". RB Leipzig's Nassan Ouedraogo has been drafted in as his replacement.

    The attacking midfielder had reacted to the bitter disappointment on Instagram: "I don't even know where to start, but it just hurts indescribably to have to miss the biggest tournament." Having impressed in the 4-0 penultimate friendly against Finland at the end of May, Karl had been in contention for a starting berth in Germany's World Cup squad; Leroy Sané is now likely to occupy that spot in attack.

  • Ouedraogo has been drafted into the squad as a late replacement for Karl, bringing the German squad for the 2026 World Cup up to full strength.

    Position

    Player

    Club

    Shirt number

    Goalkeeper

    Oliver Baumann

    TSG Hoffenheim

    12

    Goal

    Manuel Neuer

    FC Bayern Munich

    1

    Goalkeeper

    Alexander Nübel

    VfB Stuttgart

    21

    Defender

    Waldemar Anton

    Borussia Dortmund

    3

    Defender

    Nathaniel Brown

    Eintracht Frankfurt

    18

    Defender

    Pascal Groß

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    13

    Defender

    Joshua Kimmich

    FC Bayern Munich

    6

    Defence

    Felix Nmecha

    Borussia Dortmund

    23

    Defender

    Aleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich

    FC Bayern Munich

    5

    Defence

    David Raum, RB Leipzig

    RB Leipzig

    22

    Defence

    Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid

    Real Madrid

    2

    Defence

    Nico Schlotterbeck

    Borussia Dortmund

    15

    Defender

    Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller

    VfB Stuttgart

    16

    Defence

    Jonathan Tah

    FC Bayern Munich

    4

    Defender

    Malick Thiaw

    Newcastle United

    24

    Attack

    Nadiem Amiri

    Mainz 05

    20

    Attack

    Maximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund.

    Borussia Dortmund

    14

    Attack

    Leon Goretzka

    FC Bayern Munich

    8

    Attack

    Kai Havertz

    Arsenal

    7

    Attack

    Assan Ouedraogo

    RB Leipzig

    25

    Attack

    Jamie Leweling

    VfB Stuttgart

    9

    Attack

    Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich

    FC Bayern Munich

    10

    Attack

    Leroy Sané

    Galatasaray Istanbul

    19

    Forward

    Deniz Undav

    VfB Stuttgart

    26

    Attack

    Florian Wirtz

    Liverpool FC

    17

    Attack

    Nick Woltemade

    Newcastle United

    11

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